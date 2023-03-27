Listen to this article

We already know starting prices for the 2024 Ford Mustang, but with order banks open we now have an online configurator to play with. That means it's time to see just how expensive the new pony car can get if you want the absolute range-topping model with all the extras. And with a sticker of almost $79,515, it's a bit more than starting price for the most recent Shelby GT500.

You won't get a supercharged V8 for that price, but you will get the most powerful non-Shelby Mustang ever built by Ford. To refresh your memory, the Dark Horse gets a tweaked version of the 5.0-liter V8 from the Mustang GT, making 500 naturally aspirated horsepower with 418 pound-feet of torque. That holds true whether you opt for the Dark Horse or the Dark Horse Premium, but for the sake of finding the most expensive price, we start with the premium trim and its $63,160 starting point (including a $1,595 destination fee).

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

52 Photos

Even without options, this Mustang is equipped nicely with Ford's Co-Pilot 360 driver assist system, the B&O 12-speaker stereo, voice-activated touchscreen navigation, a heated steering wheel, climate-controlled seats with memory settings, active exhaust, multiple trim and appearance groups that add everything from graphics and spoilers to painted Brembo brakes calipers, and more. So where do over $16,000 in options come from?

It starts with painted racing stripes, a whopping $5,495 option that accounts for nearly half the upgrade cost alone. Add in the Dark Horse Handling Package at $4,500 and a 10-speed automatic transmission for $1,595, and the options are nearly paid for. Interestingly, the stock seats are cloth even at this level, but leather-trimmed Recaros are available for $1,650. However, choosing them removes the aforementioned climate control and memory functionality. So if you want sporty seats with your sporty Mustang, your butt will have to be warmer or cooler depending on where you live.

From there, the add-ons are small potato items like an outdoor car cover for $600, a large cargo organizer for $105 (a small one is available for a bit less), premium floor mats, a first-aid kit, and similar tidbits. The final tally comes to $79,515 – approximately $2,000 more than a base-model Shelby GT500 from 2022.

Look for the 2024 Ford Mustang, including Dark Horse models, to reach dealerships later this year.