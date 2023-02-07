Listen to this article

It's true that we've already seen the interior of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. However, all of Ford's press photos showed higher-spec trim levels, with just a single digital rendering set aside to showcase a lower-trim pony. There are some notable differences to point out beyond just colors and materials, and now we can see how that plays out in the real world.

One of our spy photographers happened upon a 2024 EcoBoost Mustang out and about. When stopped, the camera swooped in for a close look and the result is our first actual view of the simplified cockpit. First and foremost are the two separate digital displays, one for the driver and the other being the car's center infotainment system. These displays are integrated into a long, single screen as you move up the Mustang hierarchy of trims and options, but it starts here with separate tablets.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Base Model Interior Spy Photos

9 Photos

According to Ford, the individual screens measure 12.4 inches for the driver display and 13.2 inches for the center infotainment system. Connecting them behind one screen is mentioned as an option, but as of yet, Ford hasn't detailed where that option is offered in the lineup, or if it's standard at any point. In any case, if you're in the market for the least expensive 2024 Ford Mustang, this is how it will look inside.

Beyond the separate displays, you can expect abundant grays and blacks throughout the cockpit. Cloth replaces leather trim on the seats and doors, but there's still a carbon-fiber effect spanning the center section of the dash and on the center console around the shifter. The cockpit has a minimalistic feel but tactile controls on the steering wheel and center stack still offer some analog control for the driver.

Save for an electronic handbrake flap in place of a proper handle, the rendering matches real-world images. That said, the actual interior doesn't appear quite as dynamic in public as it does in the official press image.

The 2024 Ford Mustang will reach dealerships later this year.