Listen to this article

The Volkswagen Golf R, Cadillac CT4-V, and BMW M240i are exciting performance cars. Each one features all-wheel drive with turbocharged engines making between 300 and 400 horsepower, and a new SamLegion YouTube video figures out which is the drag racing superstar.

The Volkswagen Golf R is the weakest of the bunch. Its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine produces 315 horsepower (234 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission feeds power to all four wheels. However, it is the lightest of the bunch by about 300 pounds (136 kilograms).

Gallery: 2022 BMW M240i: Reivew

21 Photos

The Cadillac is slightly more powerful than the VW, featuring a larger 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine. It makes 325 hp (242 kW) and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque. It has a 10-speed gearbox and all-wheel drive.

The BMW M240i is the powerhouse in this race with its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Those two extra cylinders help the coupe produce 382 hp (284 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque, channeling the power through an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The first standing race set the pecking order for the entire competition. The BMW got the best start of the bunch, with the Cadillac getting out ahead of the Volkswagen early. However, the Cadillac couldn’t maintain its second-place status, falling to third place behind the VW. Neither could catch the BMW, which crossed the finish line well ahead of the Golf R and CT4-V. The second and third races finished with the same results. The similarly powerful CT4-V and Golf R could not match the potent M240i.

The two rolling races – one from 32 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) and another from 50 mph (80 kph) – didn’t disrupt the finishing order. The BMW took first in both, with the Volkswagen finishing second. The Cadillac won third in both bouts, but the 50-mph rolling race was its best outing, completing the race less than a car length behind the Volkswagen.

It’s a great time to be a car enthusiast, even if automakers continue to pump out crossovers and SUVs. Fun-to-drive cars are everywhere, and consumers have plenty of choices, too – 300-horsepower hatchbacks, sub-$30,000 sports cars, and turbocharged sedans with manual transmissions, to name a few.