In the realm of supercars, the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a relative newcomer with its new power plant. McLaren, on the other hand, has been around in this category, with the Artura hybrid supercar among its latest contenders. These two are often pitted against each other by enthusiasts because of their similar numbers in black and white, but which do you think will actually win a drag race on a prepped surface?

DragTimes on YouTube aims to answer that question with its latest matchup: a Corvette C8 Z06 Convertible and a McLaren Artura.

Both high-performing supercars, the Corvette C8 Z06 and McLaren Artura are almost on the same ground in terms of numbers though they're different beyond the mid-engine configuration. The Corvette C8 Z06 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, while the McLaren Artura has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that is paired with an electric motor.

When it comes to output, the C8 Z06 churns out up to 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque, while the McLaren Artura boasts the same amount of horses but with more pull at 531 lb-ft (720 Nm). It is worth noting that the Artura's electric motor helps to boost its performance and provide instantaneous torque, which could affect the result of this straight-line contest.

In terms of transmission, the Corvette C8 Z06 comes with the same 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in the Corvette Stingray but with a shorter 5.56:1 final drive ratio. The Artura features an 8-speed SSG-Seamless Shift dual-clutch. Both cars run on rear wheels.

When it comes to weight, the Corvette C8 Z06 Convertible in this drag race tips the scales at 4,119 pounds (1,828 kilograms), while the McLaren Artura, with its carbon fiber tub, is significantly lighter at around 3,303 lbs (1,498 kg). This gives the Artura an advantage over the heavier 'Vette.

With these numbers laid out, which do you think won this drag race? The video atop this page should give you an answer.