Listen to this article

What has eight wheels, no steering wheel, weighs 14,000 pounds, and is flexible enough to do yoga? That would be the Fat Truck 8x8, recently revealed by Canadian-based company Zeal Motor and showcased in a detailed video from Automotive Woman. And by showcased, we don't mean a static walkaround. With a brief run-through of its systems, she's climbing walls, clearing moguls, and breaking ice like the Titanic. Except this ship doesn't sink.

This isn't the first time we've seen a big 8x8 in action, and for that matter, it's not the first Fat Truck to grace our digital pages. Automotive Woman checked out the original Sherp-esque version back in 2020 when it only had four wheels. The 8x8 isn't simply a powered trailer add-on, however. The sections are connected with a special articulating midsection that functions on both the X and Y axis. In other words, it allows the monster to turn left, right, and flex up or down in the middle.

Gallery: Fat Truck 8x8

5 Photos

That last bit is what gives this go-anywhere machine its impressive capability. The articulation helps the 8x8 climb four-foot vertical walls without issue, or swim through frozen ponds and rivers. Two buttons control the articulation, one that pulls the front and rear of the 8x8 up, and one that pulls the center section up. In real-world situations, this flexibility allows the drive wheels to make contact where other long off-roaders might otherwise struggle. It's quite useful when breaking ice on a small creek, as we see in the video.

As far as the mechanicals go, it's powered by a Cummins 3.8-liter turbo diesel making 173 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque. We weren't kidding about the 14,000-pound weight, but its massive tires give the Fat Truck a ground pressure of just 1.9 pounds per square inch. All eight wheels are driven using hydrostatic motors, and flat-out, the Fat Truck 8x8 can reach 25 mph. It's controlled through a simple, single joystick mounted between the front seats – push forward to go forward, backward for reverse, and side-to-side for turning.

Obviously, it's not designed for family trips to the mall but the engine does meet Tier 4 final emission regulations. The Fat Truck 8x8 can be outfitted as either a hauler for carrying up to 5,000 pounds of cargo, or an all-terrain passenger transport with room for 16 people.