If trucks and SUVs with three axles tickle your fancy, there's one company that you can turn your attention to. We're talking about Hennessey Performance, and for years we've been seeing about various vehicles coming from the tuner – all have six wheels and make gobs of power.

The latest 6x6 truck coming from Hennessey is this: a new VelociRaptor 6x6. It's now in its third-generation model and is based on the current Ford F-150 Raptor, which made its debut in February 2021. The Texas-based tuner said that the first units of the six-wheeler were delivered earlier this month.

Unlike the 600-hp Hennessey VelociRaptor with only two axles, the VelociRaptor 6x6 only produces 558 horsepower (416 kilowatts) and 672 pound-feet (911 Newton-meters) of torque. It has more torque than the VelociRaptor with fewer wheels, but ultimately makes a huge jump over the stock Raptor's 450 hp (336 kW) and 510 lb-ft (692 Nm).

Beyond the power upgrade, Hennessey also upgraded the standard Raptor with "sophisticated" Fox suspension and dual-locking rear axles, which claimed to add 50 percent more tractive grip. The additional axle also allowed Hennessey to extend the bed from the stock 5.5 feet (1.67 meters) to 8 feet (2.4 meters).

The new Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 is also several inches taller than the standard Raptor. This is made possible via a combination of a three-inch lift, upgraded Hennessey 20-inch wheels, and 37-inch off-road tires.

"Everything is bigger and faster in Texas and our VelociRaptor 6×6 takes this concept to the extreme! Building on the capability, power, and presence of our VelociRaptor truck, our latest six-wheel drive offering will delight customers across the US and around the world with its power and go-anywhere abilities," said John Hennessey, the company's founder and CEO.

The third-generation Hennessey VelociRaptor 6x6 sells for $399,950, which includes the base Ford F-150 Raptor. That money includes all the upgrades that you see here (and beyond), plus a comprehensive 3-year/36,000-mile warranty.