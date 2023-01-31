Listen to this article

It's been over a year since we first saw a Mercedes-Benz GLE running around with the smallest amount of camouflage on its nose. Now, the camo is removed to reveal the 2024 model, and we wouldn't blame you if you don't see any noticeable changes. The bigger news here, however, is electrification throughout the GLE line with a new plug-in hybrid model. The AMG GLE 53 also gets a small bump in torque.

Let's discuss the visual changes for the SUV and Coupe, which are almost exclusively at the front. The horizontal bar in the grille now has a segmented look thanks to some chrome squares. The corner intakes gain a large chrome accent, and while the headlights are the same size and shape as the outgoing model, there are new elements inside. The same is true for the taillights. Thus concludes the 2024 Mercedes GLE-Class visual facelift on the outside.

Inside is the same story. A new steering wheel has touch sensors on the spokes, allowing drivers to control both the center touchscreen and digital instrument displays from the wheel. Chrome trim on the air vents and available Piano Black Flowing Lines trim – previously exclusive to Maybach models – is offered here. Mercedes adds an Off-Road Engineering Package for the GLE 580 that includes an underride guard, and an extra 1.2 inches of ground clearance.

There's more tech in the form of an off-road mode that can display gradients, roll angles, and steering angles while also showing a view of the front wheels on the center display. For folks pulling trailers, there's a new Trailer Route Planner that can give you the best way to your destination based on the size of the trailer you're pulling. There are also new assists for reversing with a trailer.

The big news for this refresh is a new plug-in hybrid trim level. The GLE 400e 4Matic pairs a 134-horsepower electric motor with the familiar 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, generating a combined output of 381 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque. Mercedes says the PHEV can go 0-60 mph in 5.8 seconds, and while it can run on electricity alone thanks to a 23.3 kWh battery, an official range estimate isn't available yet. With other GLE-Class trim levels featuring a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, all new GLE models are electrified.

In the AMG world, the GLE 53 and 63 S receive the same visual changes. Horsepower remains the same for both models, but slight revisions to the GLE 53's programming and a larger turbocharger bump torque to 413 pound-feet. As a refresher, the AMG GLE 53 uses the 3.0-liter I6 making 429 hp. Mercedes says the torque increase drops the 0-60 time to 4.9 seconds. The AMG GLE 63 S still enjoys a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 making 603 hp, and both AMG trims receive significantly more standard equipment such as the Air Balance Package, heads-up display, and more.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class will go on sale later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

