Mercedes just gave the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in GT 63 and GT 63 S grades some design tweaks in 2022. However, spy shots show the brand still has more revisions for it on the horizon. This batch of photos provides a close look at the updated model under camouflage.

The Mercedes engineering team puts an egg crate panel on the grille, which is the team's common strategy for models wearing the Panamericana design there. The horizontal slats should be there when the covering comes off.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Facelift Spy Photos

8 Photos

The lower fascia is under a wrap that hides the styling. We can see any details in these pictures, but hiding the area suggests that Mercedes intends to make changes there.

Pieces of camouflage cover the vents on the front fascia. The area's shape appears more rectangular than the current look.

At the back, a strip of camo covers the area that is usually for the model designation and Mercedes star emblem.

Rather than the usual pair of exhaust outlets on each side, this car has a single pipe coming out of each side. They have thermal tape around them, suggesting these might not be the final production components.

Spy shots of an earlier development vehicle provided a single shot of the interior. The layout looked identical to the existing model. We can't rule out software upgrades, though.

The exhaust tweaks mean that we can't rule out Mercedes making powertrain adjustments to the GT 4-Door. The door on the rear bumper tells us this car is a plug-in hybrid.

Currently, you can get a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door with plenty of power. The 63 S E Performance grade has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, and a 6.1-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The result is an impressive total output of 831 horsepower (620 kilowatts) and 1,033 pound-feet (1,400 newton-meters) of torque. It's the most powerful Mercedes-AMG vehicle ever available to the public for use on the road.

It's not clear when this revised Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door might debut. It's still early in the year, so we can't rule out a premiere in 2023.