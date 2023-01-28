Listen to this article

Jeep is offering a settlement to owners of certain 2018-2020 Wrangler and 2020 Gladiator models that have experienced a problem known as the "Death Wobble." This issue, characterized by severe shaking in the front end of the vehicle, has been a source of frustration and concern for Jeep owners for years.

Under the proposed settlement obtained by Detroit Free Press, Jeep is extending the warranty coverage for up to eight years or 90,000 miles to include "all parts and labor needed to replace a failed front suspension damper." This is a significant increase from the standard limited warranty, which typically lasts three years or 36,000 miles.

In addition to the warranty extension, Jeep is offering reimbursement for owners who have already paid for repairs related to the front suspension steering damper. These individuals can submit a claim for reimbursement through the company's website.

FCA US, the US arm of Stellantis, which owns the Jeep brand, is also covering attorney fees for the plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit. This amount is capped at $3.95 million, with an additional $4,000 going to each of the six class representatives.

Despite the settlement, Jeep denies any admission of liability or wrongdoing. The proposed agreement is subject to court approval. A Stellantis representative told Detroit Free Press that the company doesn't comment on active litigation.

The Death Wobble issue has been a thorn in Jeep's side for years, with previous incidents leading to a class-action lawsuit in 2019. The company has also issued a fix in 2019, replacing the steering damper/stabilizer free of charge. The proposed settlement offers a resolution to affected Jeep owners and a step towards putting the issue to rest.

In conclusion, the proposed settlement is good news for Jeep owners who have experienced the Death Wobble issue. The extended warranty and potential reimbursement are a positive step towards resolving the long-standing problem and providing peace of mind to Jeep owners.