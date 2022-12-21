Listen to this article

A good portion of the United States may get a whopper of a blizzard for the 2022 holiday season, but Jeep is focused on warmer weather. The 2023 Wrangler High Tide is all about having fun at the beach, and 500 limited-edition Jeep Beach models based on the High Tide will add a bit more pizzaz ... for a bit more cash of course.

Starting at $53,335 (including a $1,795 destination fee), the 2023 Wrangler High Tide begins life as a Sport S trim and then gets all kinds of standard-issue gear. That includes the Xtreme Recon Package, featuring a 1.5-inch suspension lift, a 4.56 rear gear, 35-inch off-road tires on 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, fender flares, and a few modest Mopar upgrades. The High Tide also gets rock rails, a body-color hard top and Sunrider flip top, LED lights, and High Tide decals on the hood. Underneath sits a 3.6-liter V6 with an eight-speed automatic.

For those wanting something more, Jeep will convert 500 High Tide Wranglers into Jeep Beach special editions. Buyers get everything mentioned above, plus Jeep Beach embroidered leather seats from Mopar, body-color fenders, and Jeep Beach branding for the hood, swing gate, and a 20th-anniversary shifter medallion. This raises the price to $55,835.

What's this 20th-anniversary stuff all about? that's an ode to Jeep Beach Week held annually at Daytona Beach, Florida. Jeep fans from around the world head to the famous shoreline for a week of fun in April, and 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

"Jeep Beach week in Daytona Beach, Florida, is one of the biggest Jeep vehicle events in America, bringing in more than 200,000 Jeep fans and 20,000 Jeep SUVs in 2022 alone," said Jim Morrison, head of Jeep brand in North America. "With the Wrangler High Tide and 20th anniversary Jeep Beach special editions, we get to celebrate our customers’ passion for beach-ready vehicles during this weeklong event."

After debuting in early 2022, the High Tide and Jeep Beach trims return for 2023. Order banks are now open on both editions.