Bugatti had the most successful year in its entire history in 2022. The French manufacturer delivered a total of 80 new vehicles to its customers, which is the greatest number of assembled and delivered cars in a 12-month period it has ever achieved. The automaker now has just 100 more examples of the Chiron to complete until all 500 planned copies are produced and delivered to their new owners.

Speaking of the W16-powered hypercar, among the 80 hand-built Bugatti vehicles last year was the 400th Chiron, as well as the final 9 examples of the Chiron Super Sport 300+. All 10 Centodiecis were also assembled and delivered and so were all Chiron and Chiron Sport models for the European market. Many of those machines were customized to unique configurations, making the Bugatti Atelier in Molsheim a very busy place.

“Like all first-class international luxury brands competing at the very top level of design and performance excellence, Bugatti encountered various challenges in 2022. But with a team that’s unmatched in terms of talent, passion, and dedication, Bugatti has once again met such challenges head-on, creating and realizing exciting opportunities,” Christophe Piochon, Bugatti’s president, comments.

Last year, Bugatti also continued to develop its pre-owned program. With all production slots for the Chiron, Bolide, and Mistral assigned, the automaker put a focus on meeting with a growing number of customers wishing to purchase a used Bugatti. The company doesn’t reveal how many vehicles it sold through its Certified Pre-Owned program, though it says every single vehicle sold under the platform underwent a 110-point checklist to ensure the vehicle was up to Bugatti’s own standards.

As far as 2023 is concerned, Bugatti will kick off the year with the Paris auction of the one-off Chiron Profilee on February 1. The manufacturer will continue production and delivery of the remaining 100 examples of the Chiron. It is also expected to commence the configuration of the Mistral and Bolide very soon.