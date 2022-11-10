Listen to this article

Bugatti has been awfully quiet about the ultra-exclusive Mistral since it unveiled the spectacular roadster in August at The Quail during Monterey Car Week. Thankfully, the Chiron-based droptop is making the headlines again as the folks from Molsheim have been kind enough to share new details about the last of the W16 breed. Much like other quad-turbo 8.0-liter monsters before it, the hypercar with unlimited headroom has a dedicated top speed mode.

While the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse hit 254.04 mph (408.84 km/h) in 2013, Bugatti is confident the Mistral will easily top that. Emilio Scervo, Bugatti Rimac Chief Technology Officer, says the new roadster has been engineered to reach an impressive velocity of at least 261 mph (420 km/h). With top speed mode active, the rear wing will automatically adjust to the minimum amount of rake to reduce drag and make the open-top Chiron as slippery as possible.

2024 Bugatti Mistral

The Mistral takes design cues not just from the Chiron upon which it's based, but other special derivatives such as the Centodieci, Divo, and the one-off La Voiture Noire. In addition, the Bolide's X-shaped taillights have a correspondent on the new roadster to make the derrière probably the most spectacular angle of the 1,577-horsepower roadster.

The last W16 road-going car Bugatti will ever make, the Mistral is limited to only 99 units. All of them have already been spoken for despite an eye-watering price tag of €5 million net. Deliveries to customers are scheduled to commence in 2024 when the French automaker will also begin to ship the Bolide track-only vehicles to their rightful owners. The extreme Chiron flavor is capped at 40 examples and is relatively cheaper, at "only" €4 million a pop.