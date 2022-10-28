Listen to this article

Bugatti is slowly but steadily advancing with the production plan it has for the Chiron supercar. The French company has just assembled the 400th example following an assembly process of about two months at its home in Molsheim. A team of 20 highly skilled mechanics and craftspeople assembled around 1,800 separate components into what is now a brand new Chiron Super Sport waiting to be delivered to its new owner.

No Chiron is like any other and the 400th Chiron doesn’t make a difference from this philosophy. The supercar has a bare carbon fiber body with a dark green finish chosen by the customer. Bugatti says creating this unique finish takes a lot of “patience and meticulous attention to detail” – the weave of the fiber, for example, must flow in the correct direction throughout the entire car and across all different panels. This requires each panel to be cut in a specific way.

As far as the green hue is concerned, Bugatti says it pairs nicely with the magnesium lightweight and extremely strong wheels of the Chiron Super Sport. The engine cover is finished in a slightly contrasting but still very subtle Nocturne color, while accents in Fierce shade are used on some of the exterior components.

The interior is equally tasteful with a fine black and green full leather upholstery with Beluga Black dominating the cabin. Bare carbon fiber touches – including the steering wheel – and black interior trim components put an elegant finish, which perfectly matches the leather color.

There are no surprises under the hood. Bugatti’s 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine powers the Chiron Super Sport with 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts) in this application. Thanks to a larger quarter of turbochargers and an increased maximum engine speed to 7,100 rpm, the output of the mill is 100 hp higher than the original Chiron from 2016. This mighty engine in tandem with the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission provides a mind-blowing acceleration from 0 to 186 miles per hour (0-300 kilometers per hour) in just 12.1 seconds. The top speed is 273 mph (440 kph).

With the production of the 400th Chiron, Bugatti has just 100 more examples of the supercar to assemble before it gets retired. The W16 engine will live on and will be used in the Mistral roadster and the track-only Bolide.