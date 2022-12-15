Listen to this article

If there’s paradise on Earth, it is probably this place – more than anything, this common phrase evokes ideas and images of the natural world untouched by man. But for us gearheads, the paradise on Earth has its own name and has nothing to do with nature. It’s the Autobahn where certain sections have no speed limits. Yes, you can go as fast as you want and possibly can and it would be absolutely legal.

As you might’ve guessed already, we have a new video from the German highway to share with you. It comes from AutoTopNL and takes us onboard a Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) – and it’s not a stock example but a modified one. This particular car has a tuning package from LCE Performance, which is a German tuning shop working mostly on German performance cars. There are plenty of them, as you all know, and the 911 Turbo S is among the most popular and impressive ones.

In stock form, the latest Turbo S has a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six engine, producing 641 horsepower (478 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. These are mighty numbers for a sports car, which give the quickest 911 a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint time of just 2.7 seconds.

This modified example comes with many hardware upgrades over the stock car. These include catless downpipes, OPF-delete, intake optimization, turbocharger upgrade, map optimization with removed top speed limiter, and adjustment of shifting times and clutch pressure for the dual-clutch transmission. For roughly $32,000, this package takes the 3.8-liter mill’s output to 900 hp (662 kW) and 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque, shaving off 0.2 seconds from the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time.

As you can see from the video at the top of this page, the car has zero problems reaching speeds well beyond 155 mph (250 kph). This velocity is nowhere near the car’s limits though – you can see the Turbo S going with about 204 mph (328 kph) at the end of the video. We bet it could do even more if the traffic allows it.