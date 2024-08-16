Porsche is paying tribute to the 930 Turbo at Monterey Car Week.

The 911 Turbo 50 Years references the first 911 Turbo models with unique exterior accents and tartan interior trim.

The special trim costs $263,095, $29,700 more than the normal Turbo S.

Fifty years ago in October, Porsche revealed the first production 911 Turbo, the legendary 930, at the Paris Motor Show. Never one to miss an anniversary, Porsche is paying homage with this, the 911 Turbo 50 Years, which makes its debut Thursday at Monterey Car Week.

Based on the current 911 Turbo S, the Turbo 50 Years references the earliest examples of the 911 Turbo. The white Porsche script on the door is a nod to the Turbo RSR concept shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 1973, as is the tartan interior trim. Tartan was also notably used in the first 911 Turbo road car, the 1974 model gifted to Ferdinand Porsche's daughter Louise Piech for her 70th birthday, and in the first production 930s.

Porsche Porsche

Inside and out, the Turbo 50 Years features accents in Porsche's "Turbonite," a brown-gray color used exclusively on Turbo models, and trim pieces in anthracite gray. On the rear decklid, there are little turbocharger and "1974-2024" graphics, and when you open the doors, there's a little image of a turbo projected on the ground. Throughout the interior you'll find "Turbo 50" logos as well.

There's also a Heritage Design Package option, which adds an optional racing number on the doors, and more white exterior accents to reference the original Turbo RSR concept. Inside, you get even more tartan, too, plus the historic Porsche crest on the hood and steering wheel.

Porsche will build 1,974 examples of the Turbo 50 Years, and it's not cheap. Base price is $263,095—$29,700 more than the standard Turbo S coupe. Coincidentally, that's just a few thousand dollars off the entire price for another car with a tartan interior, the Volkswagen Golf GTI.