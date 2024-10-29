The Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid Is Coming In 2025

Porsche will diversify the 992.2 911 lineup in 2025.

The new hybrid 911 Turbo will use battery cells from Varta.

Before that happens, the electrified GTS will be available this quarter.

Porsche won't launch a fully electric 911 this decade but a hybrid is already out there. The new GTS will be available before the end of the year as the first-ever electrified derivative of Zuffenhausen’s iconic sports car. Should you want extra oomph, the Turbo will follow suit next year. Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2024, the 911 Turbo will become a hybrid as well.

The important disclosure was made by Porsche Chief Financial Officer Lutz Meschke during the conference call related to Q3 2024 sales. The CFO said the new 911 Turbo will also employ battery cells from Varta. Earlier this year, the two companies agreed to deepen their strategic partnership. Porsche is buying a majority stake in V4Drive Battery GmbH, a subsidiary of Varta.

The lithium-ion round cells that go into the 911 GTS and its 1.9-kWh battery pack are currently in the “industrialization process,” said Meschke. In other words, production is being ramped up as we speak. That’ll allow Porsche to broaden the sports car’s portfolio with a hybrid Turbo in 2025. Although the Taycan Turbo doesn’t have forced induction (or even a combustion engine), the updated 911 Turbo should keep the pair of turbocharges.

What do you think?

We reached out to Porsche for a comment. While the company didn't deny the possibility of a hybrid 911 Turbo, it stopped short of confirming it. Here's what 911 spokesperson Luke Vandezande told us:

"We can confirm that we have, among other versions, a new turbo variant in the 911 pipeline. As usual, we will choose an innovative drive train concept for the highest-performance derivative of our icon. However, we are not in a position yet to confirm the exact timing."

The gas-only 2025 911 Turbo is already out in the United States, so its hybrid successor won’t arrive before the 2026 model year. We’re worried electrification might bring a significant price jump considering the GTS is about $14,000 more expensive than before. The 911 GTS now starts at $166,895. Before it goes hybrid, the Turbo kicks off from $199,195 for the coupe, rising to $245,195 for the Turbo S Cabriolet.

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Source: Porsche

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