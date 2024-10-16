The P39 40th Special Edition is a heavily modified Porsche 911 Turbo S.

RML Group upgraded the engine to make 900 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque.

The company is only building 10 of them.

RML Group is a UK-based engineering company known for previous creations like the Nissan Juke-R and the street-legal Aston Martin Vulcan. The shop's latest project, the P39 40th Special Edition, is based on the 992.1-generation 911 Turbo S—and it is one impressive performance car.

The P39 40SE has a slightly longer wheelbase than the standard 911, a Le Mans-inspired carbon fiber body, and more power—a lot more. RML added upgraded turbochargers, better intercoolers, improved manifolds, an Inconel exhaust system, and a new ECU to the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. The hardware increases the Turbo S's stock output from 640 horsepower to 900 horsepower, while torque jumps 148 pound-feet to 738 total.

RML claims the P39 40SE is four seconds quicker than the 911 GT3 RS around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, saying its special Porsche will complete a lap in 6 minutes and 45 seconds. The company also says the P39 is 0.2 seconds quicker than the standard Turbo S to 60 miles per hour and 0.8 seconds quicker to 100 mph: 4.5 vs 5.3. The car’s top speed remains unchanged at 205 mph.

In addition to the 0.98-inch longer wheelbase, RML also increased the front and rear track by 3.9 inches and replaced the body with a Le Mans-inspired carbon treatment with active aero and a diver-activated drag reduction system. In Track Mode, the car can generate up to 1,460 pounds of downforce at 150 mph—4.5 times more than the Turbo S—and 2,035 pounds at 177 mph. A Tour Mode raises the car’s ride height and softens the damping.

RML upgraded the car’s cabin with new sports seats equipped with four-point safety harnesses for both front passengers. The shop also removed the rear seats and replaced them with a half roll cage.

The P39 upgrade costs £495,000 ($643,722 at today’s exchange rate), which excludes the price of the donor Turbo S. But RML can assist you with sourcing one. The company will only build 10, and they’ll be available with a special 40SE-only Ruby Red color option.