The hot Porsche 911 GT3 RS debuted less than a month ago, putting it a step above the regular GT3 that broke cover in early 2021. All the attention is on the GT3 RS right now, but the regular GT3 shouldn’t be forgotten about. A new video from AutoTopNL shows the new 911 GT3 rocketing down the German Autobahn for another top-speed test run.

The video shows the Porsche flying past the 124-mile-per-hour (200-kilometer-per-hour) mark with little effort. However, that acceleration slows as it approaches 186 mph (300 kph). Thankfully, the car’s glorious soundtrack keeps things exciting, screaming all the way to 198 mph (319 kph). The video also captures a fly-by of the Porsche at over 186 mph, showing just how much quicker it was traveling compared to another car.

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3

14 Photos

Powering the 911 GT3 is Porsche’s naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine. It produces 502 horsepower (374 kilowatts) and 346 pound-feet (469 Newton-meters) of torque in the US. The engine features six independent throttle bodies and can rev to 9,000 rpm. The car in the video above puts the seven-speed PDK between the engine and wheels, though Porsche does offer the car with a six-speed manual transmission as an option.

Porsche claims the car can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds. Its official top speed is listed as 197 mph (317 kph), a smidge below what the car achieves on the Autobahn. When Porsche revealed the car, the automaker also revealed its Nurburgring lap time, rocketing around the Nordschleife circuit in 6 minutes and 59.927 seconds. That’s significantly quicker than the previous-generation GT3.

The car gets more than a powerful engine, though. Porsche widened its track – 1.19 inches over the standard 911 Carrera. The car also receives a revamped suspension without a single bit carried over from the regular 911, gaining a double-wishbone suspension setup. Other tweaks include integrated cooling intakes in the front fascias and an adjustable front lip spoiler.

Porsche initially priced the GT3 at $161,100, which didn’t even include the $1,350 destination charge. Porsche now lists the price as $169,700, and even the destination charge increases to $1,450. It also has a $1,300 gas guzzler tax tacked on for good measure.