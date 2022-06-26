Listen to this article

Do you dream of taking a Porsche 911 to its top speed on the Autobahn in Germany? For many, this dream is a bit out of reach, but thanks to the magic of YouTube we can at least experience the sights and sounds from the comfort of our own homes. YouTuber AutoTopNL took this Python Green 992 Porsche 911 GTS to the limit on the Autobahn and decided to take us along for the ride.

In this Autobahn run, AutoTopNL is easily able to reach the Porsche 911 GTS’s top speed of 193mph (312 km/h). This performance is even more impressive when you realized it was achieved in the real world with unpredictable weather patterns and tough pavement.

When looking at the Porsche 911 it's all too easy to focus on top-performing GT3 and Turbo models. Although the top-spec 911s garner most of the headlines, the Porsche 911 lineup has some underrated gems like GTS that deserve more attention.

The Porsche 911 GTS slots in between the Porsche 911 Carrera S and the Porsche 911 Turbo as the top-performing normal Porsche 911. Compared to the 911 Carrera S it slots above, the Porsche 911 GTS is a complete overhaul with a focus on driver engagement.

Thanks to a bespoke lowered suspension, retuned PASM settings, unique sports exhaust, reduced sound deadening, and increased engine power, the Porsche 911 GTS is a unique and engaging 911 all its own. The Porsche 911 GTS also features larger brakes from the Porsche 911 Turbo with carbon ceramics as an optional extra.

The Porsche 911 GTS is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 that is unique to the GTS. This powerful flat-6 produces 473 horsepower (352 Kilowatts) and 420 lb-ft (570 Newton Meters) of torque. This new engine produces 30 more horsepower (22 Newton Meters) and 15 more (20 Newton Meters) pound-feet of torque than the Carrera S. This unique combination of a sporty suspension, increased power, and reduced weight makes the Porsche 911 GTS the perfect drivers Porsche 911 outside of the GT3 and Turbo offerings.

Would you take a Porsche 911 GTS over a more expensive Porsche 911 GT3 or Porsche 911 Turbo?