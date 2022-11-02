Listen to this article

Alfa Romeo made a total of just 500 units of the Giulia GTA and GTAm, and they already sold out. CarWow got ahold of the rare model for a drag race against the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio. See how much difference the extra power and reduced weight make when they go head to head.

The GTA and even more hardcore GTAm still use a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 like the Giulia Quadrifoglio. However, the output rises to 533 horsepower (398 kilowatts), versus 505 hp (377 kW) in the four-leaf clover model. The engine sounds mean because the special model comes with an Akrapovič titanium exhaust.

GTA stands for Gran Turismo Alleggerita, which means Grand Touring Lightened in English. According to the official specs, it weighs 221 pounds (100 kilograms) less than a Quadrifoglio. Although CarWow quotes the difference as 309 pounds (140 kilograms).

Alfa claims the GTA can reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.6 seconds. The official specs say the Quadrifoglio needs 3.8 seconds to achieve this speed.

While this video focuses on straight-line performance, the GTA should also be a better handling machine than the Quadrifoglio. The front and rear track widths are 2.0 inches (50 millimeters) wider. Alfa also revises the springs, shocks, and suspension bushings.

The GTAm was the more track-focused model. It doesn't have rear seats. Also, there's a roll bar and six-point harnesses. The vehicle is still street-legal.

Alfa Romeo didn't offer the GTA in the United State. It sold the majority of them in the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa). Australia received 18 examples, and Japan got 88 of them.

This video indicates that both the GTA and Quadrifoglio have finicky launch control. The system seems to allow for excessive wheel spin. The solution is to hold the brake pedal a little to manage the traction off the line. From a roll, the GTA really shows its straight-line performance advantage.

The next-generation Giulia will dumb combustion engines in favor of being available only as an EV. The timing for the new model's launch isn't yet clear. Alfa intends to become an electric-only brand by 2027.