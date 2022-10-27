Listen to this article

Toyota now offers a lift kit for the 2022 Tundra and newer pickups. The dealer-installed package raises the suspension by three inches, improves approach and departure angles, and increases the truck’s ground clearance. It’s the only Toyota-approved lift kit compatible with its Safety Sense system.

The kit, developed by Toyota Racing Development (TRD) engineers, increases the height of the front by three inches and the rear by two. Ground clearance grows by 2.6 inches, while the approach and departure angles increase from 21 and 24 degrees to 26 and 25, respectively.

Gallery: New Toyota Tundra 3.0-Inch Lift Kit

13 Photos

The kit installs Bilstein front and rear monotube shocks, Roush Performance forged upper control arms, and TRD-tuned red coil springs. It also includes front drive shaft extensions, extended brake flex hoses, front bumper stops, rear springs spacer, and the necessary installation hardware for the Tundra. It’s similar to the kit Toyota introduced last year for the Tacoma, which adds a two-inch lift to the popular midsize model.

“We have designed this kit to work seamlessly with the Tundra’s standard features, retain all Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) functionality, maintain similar stock driving dynamics by creating a kit with a high center of gravity, and provide a look and feel customers want with a lift,” said Mikhal el Arculli, TRD principal engineer.

Toyota will offer the upgrade on select 2022 and newer Tundra iFORCE and iFORCE-Max 4x4 models with either the 5.5- or 6.5-foot bed. The kit is incompatible with the TRD Pro, the TRD Sport, or trucks equipped with Toyota’s Adaptive Variable Suspension or air suspension. The kit includes a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty if installed at the time of purchase. A 12-month warranty is available if bought after the new vehicle purchase.

The kit is available nationwide as a dealer-installed upgrade. It has an MSRP of $3,995, and the price does not include the installation cost. Toyota overhauled the Tundra for the 2022 model year, giving it a thorough redesign inside and out. Toyota gave the truck a minor restyling for the 2023 model year. Sales for the Tundra still trail Ford, Chevrolet, Ram, and GMC, but they are up year-over-year.