Toyota keeps the 2023 model year updates rolling with the launch of the refreshed Tundra and Tacoma. The two trucks join the recently unveiled 2023 Venza and 2023 Camry (see the related links below), both gaining visual upgrades for the new model year. To keep two of the most important models in its lineup fresh, the Japanese manufacturer launches visual enhancements for the Tundra and Tacoma, together with changes in the trim and equipment hierarchy.

Starting with the 2023 Tundra, the full-size gets a new SX Package which adds appearance upgrades “without a hefty price tag.” The pack is available exclusively on SR5 grades in both two-wheel- and all-wheel-drive configurations, as well as on double cab and CrewMax models. The new kit brings new 18-inch alloy wheels with Dark Gray Metallic finish, plus a black finish for the door handles and rear inboard bumper. A more minimalist look is achieved with a badge delete treatment, while AWD models get a blacked-out 4x4 badge. The atmosphere continues in the cabin where black accents replace smoked silver trim elements.

For the 2023 model year, the Tundra is available in five core trim levels, SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and 1794. The customers can also upgrade to the TRD Pro model or the new flagship Capstone grade. The truck carries over with two available powertrains, a twin-turbo V6 and an electrified twin-turbo V6 with the latter offering more power at 437 horsepower. Both engines are mated as standard to a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring a sequential shift mode, uphill and downhill shift logic, and tow/haul driving modes.

As far as the 2023 Tacoma is concerned, Toyota wants to retain the model’s bestseller status in the mid-size truck segment for 2023 by adding two new packages for the SR5 trim level. The refreshed Tacoma arrives in the following trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, and TRD Pro, while Trail Edition and Nightshade Edition return to the lineup as well. The SX Package adds black wheel arches and standard black wheels. Blacked-out trim can be found around the exterior of the pickup, including side mirror caps and lug nuts.

The other new appearance upgrade for the 2023 model year is the Chrome Package, which is focused on delivering more sophistication to the Tacoma’s look. The tweaks include new 18-inch chrome wheels, as well chrome-finished door handles and exhaust tip. Inside the cabin, there’s a new leather-wrapped shift knob.

The 2023 Tacoma continues with two powertrain options, a base 2.7-liter four-cylinder unit, and an optional 3.5-liter V6. The two new appearance packages are available only for the more powerful V6 models, which have an output of 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. Both engines come paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while the V6 can be had with a six-speed manual, too.