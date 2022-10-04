Listen to this article

High-performance vehicles are available across a wide range of body styles. Electric powertrains have broadened that spectrum further, but they still have to contend with physics. A new Carwow YouTube video pits a family of Ford vehicles against each other in a drag race that compares an electric F-150 Lightning, a stock Mustang GT, and a tuned Shelby F-150 Super Snake.

The most potent of the three is the Shelby F-150 Super Snake. It packs a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, powering all four wheels through a 10-speed gearbox. The tuned engine produces 775 horsepower (557 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The F-150 Lightning has two electric motors, one for each axle, that make a total of 580 hp (342 kW) and 774 lb-ft (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: First Drive

21 Photos

The Mustang also has a 5.0-liter V8, but it’s naturally aspirated, churning out 450 hp (335 kW) and 389 lb-ft (528 Nm) of torque. A 10-speed gearbox routes power to the rear wheels. It weighs 3,842 pounds (1,743 kilograms) a lot less than the 6,589-lb (2,989-kg) Lightning.

The Mustang struggled in the first race, failing to keep up with the other two, and finished last. The Shelby Super Snake was able to beat the Lightning. The Mustang performed better in the second race, getting a much-improved start that allowed the coupe to take second place behind the Super Snake, with the Lightning finishing third.

The final race resulted in the same finishing order – Super Snake, Mustang, Lightning. The Shelby completed the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds. The Mustang needed 12.8 seconds, and the Lightning was right behind it with a 12.9-second time.

The rolling races were closer, with the Ford coupe and Super Snake crossing the finish line at the same time in the first bout. However, the next two rolling races ended with decisive Super Snake victories. The Lightning hit its speed limiter in each one. The only challenge the Super Snake lost was the brake test, needing more asphalt to stop than the other two, with the lighter Mustang winning.