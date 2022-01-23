Will your next camper van be an EV? Thor industries think so and their latest all-electric camper van could show us the very future of EV travel. Welcome to the Thor Vision Vehicle, an electric camper van ready to take your entire family on a camping adventure without the use of any fossil fuels. Does this EV concept have what it takes to beat out its gas-powered competition?

Much like the car and truck market, the camper van space is seeing a large shift towards electric power. Last week Winnebago unveiled their electric RV concept, and Airstream recently revealed their eStream electric trailer at the Tampa RV Show. Thor Industries is the parent company of Airstream further showing the brand’s commitment to the electric vehicle space. Based on what we know so far, the new Thor Vision Vehicle may be the best of the breed.

The Thor Vision vehicle is in the concept stage right now, however, we already know many key specs for the production vehicle. Thor promises a best-in-class range of 300 miles, which is more than double the Winnebago EV RV’s range of only 125 miles. The Thor Vision Concept fully embraces the digital age with screens taking the place of every major function including a virtual cockpit, digital entertainment experience, and advanced power management system that can help owners monitor their vehicle's battery life.

The Winnebago RV EV seems like a more traditional RV with an electric powertrain while the Thor Vision Vehicle is a complete transformation of the RV experience. It will be interesting to see how this new segment of vehicles evolves. As battery technology improves buyers can expect even more range and capability.