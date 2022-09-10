Listen to this article

The BMW XM is entering production toward the end of the year, so we know that the stand-alone M performance SUV will debut sooner rather than later. Apparently, the launch is happening this month.

According to a report by the BMWBlog, unnamed sources revealed that the BMW XM's debut is happening on September 27, 2022, which is a few weeks away at the time of this writing. Details of the launch have yet to surface, but we'll surely get a whiff in the weeks to come. A teaser of the BMW XM is already out on the company's consumer website.

Gallery: 2023 BMW XM new spy photos

15 Photos

The BMW XM is a plug-in hybrid powered by a new 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged S68 V8 engine paired with an electric motor. The XM Concept, which previewed the model's design, had this setup rated at 750 horsepower (551 kilowatts), but we've learned that the production version will make just 644 hp (485 kW) and 650 pound-feet (884 Newton-meters) of torque. A hotter version will arrive after the regular XM, which could churn out up to 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of twists.

This powertrain setup is connected to a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. The PHEV should be able to run on pure electricity up to 50 miles. We've driven the BMW XM in prototype form before, but it was wrapped in camo to conceal its design.

However, leaked patent images and the latest spy shots have provided some clues, and they're not far from the thought-provoking BMW XM Concept. The changes expected are the less aggressive front fascia, a less tapered roofline, and the use of regular door handles. Overall, the changes should make the XM look more conventional than the concept – though no one can escape the polarizing illuminated grille.

If the rumor of the September debut holds true, we'll likely see the XM in production form soon and confirm all the information about the standalone M model – the first of which since the venerable M1 coupe.