InTech is probably best known for its all-aluminum travel trailers, which are currently offered divided into a number of different model lines. There’s a new addition to the family and it has been designed for those looking for a maneuverable trailer that can be taken to “even the most remote locations.” The O-V-R series now makes its debut with three available options depending on the length and equipment. All three models are built around a fully welded cage and frame construction.

The base O-V-R model is the Expedition, which starts at $58,380 and offers accommodation for up to five people. It’s the smallest of the trio but still has enough space for a large living area, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a comfortable bedroom. There’s also an optional power-folding awning with wind detection, a slide-out kitchen for outside use, and a solar system that provides 400 watts of power.

Upgrade to the larger and more luxurious O-V-R Navigate model for at least $64,000 and you’ll benefit from more room for fewer people on board. It has a dedicated bedroom that separates completely from the rest of the living area to give you the perfect sleep. While the entry-level O-V-R model can be towed with an SUV, the Navigate needs an F-150-sized truck to be safely towed to remote places.

The range-topping model is the O-V-R Adventure, which costs at least $61,880. It’s obviously cheaper than the Navigate but it’s larger and offers room for up to six people. The highlight of this model is the massive cargo area where even an ATV can be parked. The area can be also transformed into a large dinette, as well as into a sleeping area for four grownups. Depending on the specifications and options included, there’s also an available TV, audio system, and other cool features to make your stay more pleasant.

All three O-V-R models are available in two different colors – Charcoal Storm (black) and Silver Moon (white with black accents). Also, all three can be optionally fitted with the solar package and a power retractable awning. Click on the source link below for more information.