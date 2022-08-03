Listen to this article

The Ford Mustang Mach-E outsold the traditional Mustang by 1,603 units in July 2022. There were 4,970 deliveries of the EV during the month, versus 3,367 examples of the combustion-powered pony car.

Deliveries of the Mach-E were up 74.1 percent over July 2021 when Ford moved 2,854 units of the electric crossover. The Mustang was down 18.4 percent for the month after selling 4,124 of them last year.

The Mach-E is still lagging behind the Mustang in terms of total sales in 2022. Through July, Ford has delivered 22,645 examples of the EV, which was up 43.1 percent over the same period in 2021. Mustang volume is down 17.9 percent to 29,611 units of the pony car, versus 36,074 in the first seven months of last year.

The table below shows the July results for the Mustang and Mach-E.

Model July 2022 Sales July 2021 Sales Change Year-To-Date Sales 2022 Year-To-Date Sales 2021 Change Mustang Mach-E 4,970 2,854 74.1 Percent 22,645 15,829 43.1 Percent Mustang 3,367 4,124 -18.4 Percent 29,611 36,074 -17.9 Percent

This is actually the second time in 2022 for the Mach-E to beat the Mustang in monthly sales. In May, the EV moved 5,179 units in comparison to 3,234 examples of the ICE-powered model.

According to Ford's July 2022 sales announcement, the automaker's sales of EVs were up 168.7 percent for the month. The 2,173 deliveries of the F-150 Lightning were the best month yet since the truck's launch. The Blue Oval also moved 526 examples of the E-Transit. The automaker claims this model holds 95 percent of the electric van market.

Ford is gearing up to introduce the next-gen Mustang on September 14 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The pony car will continue to be available with a V8 engine, and it'll allegedly be available with around 500 horsepower (373 kilowatts). The 2.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ecoboost powerplant will also still be part of the lineup. Buyers can still get a manual gearbox, too.

Rumors continue to swirl about the possibility of a hybrid powertrain. An electric motor would reportedly power the front axle, making this the first all-wheel-drive Mustang ever available from the factory. This variant allegedly wouldn't be available when the new pony car launches, though.