Volkswagen vehicles are set to be offered without certain tech features as an effect of the ongoing global chip shortage. According to a report by Edmunds, almost all new VWs are affected, especially the more popular models.

This news came after yesterday's report that Audi vehicles are losing tech features as part of the "Semiconductor Shortage package."

Now, the parent company is also affected, though the approach is a tad different this time. According to Edmunds, only entry- and mid-level trims are affected by the missing features; the top-spec models are set to retain them.

The most common tech feature being removed in the VW line is the blind-spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert, which may not be offered in the following cars in their respective trim levels: Atlas (SE and SE w/ Technology), Atlas Cross Sport (SE and SE w/ Technology), Jetta (S, Sport, and SE), Taos (S and SE), and Tiguan (S, SE, and SE R-Line Black).

The lack of the blind-spot monitor with rear-cross traffic alert feature on most of the aforementioned models and trim levels will credit $450 to the customer; $500 on the Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Meanwhile, the VW Golf GTI (SE and Autobahn) and Golf R may not have a nine-speaker Harman Kardon sound system for a $375 credit. For the Golf R, it will be replaced by a seven-speaker unit from the Golf GTI.

The Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in SE w/ Technology trim may also lose the hands-free liftgate for a $400 credit; the Tiguan SE and SE R-Line Black may not have the same for $300.

Lastly, the V6-powered Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport in SE w/ Technology, SEL, SEL R-Line, and SEL R-Line Black trim levels may be losing the factory-installed trailer hitch for $550.

The Edmunds report confirmed that less popular models – the Passat, Arteon, ID.4, and Jetta GLI – are not part of the said tech diet.