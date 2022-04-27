The chip shortage crisis isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Even the most optimistic automotive industry analyzers forecast a normalized production process in the sector not before the middle of next year. However, there are too many unknown factors at the moment and it’s virtually impossible to predict how the situation will develop in the next year or so. All this means the automakers will have to adapt to the new reality and Audi is taking drastic measures.

The German premium brand is not happy to let customers go without taking their deposits and will instead sell cars with reduced availability of standard and optional features. You might not like it but this is currently the only way for an automaker to keep the deliveries flowing. Audi will cut some important features in some of its models and a new report from Edmunds shines more light on the list of features that might be missing for the 2022 model year.

Depending on the production date, some 2022 Audi models could be delivered with the so-called Semiconductor Shortage “package.” This is an actual term the manufacturer uses, which deletes some options such as blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, rear collision detection system, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, wireless charging pad, and others. The Semiconductor Shortage is usually listed on the sticker and comes with a cash credit depending on the number of deleted features.

Edmunds reports some Q3 models could be delivered without keyless entry, which comes with a $375 credit. The Q3 Premium models, in turn, might come without a wireless charging pad, adding $250 to the credit. The larger Q5 might not get a blind-spot monitor with a rear cross-traffic alert and rear collision detection system (a $350 credit), while the Q5 Prestige models may not have heated and cooled cupholders (a $150 credit) among other deleted features.

Every single 2022 A4 and 2022 S4 will come without a factory-fitted tow module. And while that’s certainly not a big miss on a sedan, even the Q7 and SQ7 may be lacking it for the 2022 model year. Models such as the A6, S6, Q7, SQ7, and E-Tron could be delivered to customers without a tire pressure display. Possibly the weirdest missing feature, however, is the Black Optic package for the 2022 S3 that may not include a black roof.