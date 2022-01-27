A car crash caught on camera at a Florida car meet could have been much worse, but it appears bystanders lucked out. Video from the scene captured a black current-generation Ford Mustang leaving a car meet in Florida, and you probably know where this is going. The driver lost control and violently plowed into the crowd lined up along the road.

The video captures the Ford pony car pulling out of the Lamborghini dealerships where the meet was being held. The driver mashes the accelerator, revving the engine. The back end fishtails, the driver pointing the car at the crowd as they lose control. The car jumps the curb, scooping up an uncountable number of people onto its hood before coming to a stop in the dealership's grass. People roll off the hood and onto the ground where others are sprawled out, diving out of the way to avoid being hit by the out-of-control car.

There have been no reported injuries, though WFLA says that one person from the scene posted a photo on social media of their ankle in a walking boot. Police told the publication that they were unaware of anyone being transported for medical attention after the incident, though that may change. WFLA is also reporting that police issued two citations in the accident. However, they are still investigating the crash, so police could file additional charges later.

The dealership had asked attendees not to showboat at the event, but at least one driver didn't listen. The video was capturing a fairly orderly departure of cars, though the Mustang is going to Mustang, right? Things could have been so much worse, but we hope this is a valuable lesson for the driver not to get too cocky and show off. No one will desire you for your car, but they will desire your car. Don't showboat.