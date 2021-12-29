The next 12 months are shaping up to be exciting for the Ford Bronco community. The Blue Oval automaker is putting the finishing touches on the Bronco Everglades and Bronco Raptor, and there’s also the Bronco R coming from the tuning specialists at Roush. But if you aren’t full of patience to get your hands on a new Bronco in 2022, we have an alternative proposition. And you can buy it right away.

Someone is selling a 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition on eBay, and while this is intriguing enough by itself, this particular example features a slightly more interesting finish. It wears a Lightning Blue main color, available only on the First Edition Broncos from the 2021 MY, with contrasting white side panels. It’s a two-door Bronco with just 67 miles (108 kilometers) on the odometer. Needless to say, it looks brand new.

What adds further to the retro overall look is the set of vintage wheels and tires, which were put right after the purchase. The seller says the SUV comes with its factory wheels and tires too, which basically means you’ll get the vehicle with two sets of brand new wheels and tires. There’s a matching spare tire on the rear hatch with all new tires fitted with pressure sensors. “No warning lights are on,” says the ad.

Underneath the white wrap, the First Edition graphics are still in their stock form and the seller explains they are “barely visible behind” the wrap. The machine comes with a personalized front plate “installed using a custom bracket requiring no holes be drilled.” This is the 695th Bronco First Edition of approximately 1,000 built for the 2021 model year.

Equipped with the 2.7-liter six-cylinder engine, this Bronco is available for bids on eBay for almost 48 more hours from the time of writing this article. The buy-it-now price is $87,490 with the seller explaining “shipping arrangements and payment will be made within 7 days.”