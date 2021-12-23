The Jesko / Jesko Absolut and the four-seat Gemera grand tourer are the latest models from Koenigsegg, but we mustn't forget the older Regera is still around. Even though it was originally unveiled nearly seven years ago, the electrified "Megacar" as labeled by the Swedish brand still raises our heartbeats whenever we see it. That's particularly true when it has a few special options as it's the case with this example.

While the total production run is limited to 80 cars, this one is a bit rarer since it has a bare carbon fiber body with matching wheels made from the same lightweight material. It was spotted by YouTuber TheTFJJ in London parked in front of the five-star Rosewood hotel. There's even carbon fiber in the headlight housing, while the side of the car is adorned by a yellow stripe made from real gold.

Gallery: Koenigsegg Regera clear carbon

5 Photos

The lack of paint shaves off approximately 20 kilograms (44 pounds) compared to a “regular” Regera, while the carbon fiber wheels are roughly 40 percent lighter than the standard alloy set. This Darth Vader-spec Koenigsegg comes with a contrasting white leather interior and is hands down one of the most exciting cars we have ever seen.

The engine compartment is a thing of beauty, hosting a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 engine producing 1,100 horsepower (820 kilowatts). Together with the electric boost, the Regera offers an immense combined output of 1,500 hp (1.11 MW) – hence its “megacar” designation. Without fluids, it weighs only 1,420 kilograms (3,130 pounds).

With a 0 to 249 mph (400 km/h) run in under 20 seconds, it’s one of the quickest production cars ever. Back in October 2019, it needed only 31.49 seconds to reach that velocity and then come to a full stop, courtesy of its large carbon-ceramic brakes. With a top speed electronically governed at 250 mph (402 km/h), it's not the fastest car Koenigsegg will ever make. That role has been already attributed to the Jesko Absolut, which can theoretically do 330 mph (531 km/h).