The Koenigsegg Regera mega car set a new lap record at a very unlikely track. Sure you’d expect the Koenigsegg Regera to make headlines at a long high-speed track, but it managed to beat some feather-weight competitors at the very tight Ring Kuntstorp in Sweden. The team at Koenigsegg was at this track due to its proximity to their manufacturing facility and took it as an opportunity to make history. Although we’d all like to see the Koenigsegg Regera set a lap record at the Nürburgring, this well-produced video will do for now.

The Koenigsegg Regera is no ordinary supercar. In fact, Koenigsegg calls the Regera a mega car thanks to its output of over one megawatt with a total output of 1,500 horsepower. The Koenigsegg Regera used a twin-turbo V8 engine coupled with three electric motors to produce the best powertrain modern engineering can produce. To make things even more interesting, the Koenigsegg Regera doesn’t even have a transmission and uses the electric motors at low speeds and unique single gear and clutch to engage the engine as speeds rise.

The Koenigsegg Regera is built for comfort which makes its lap record all the more impressive. Christian Von Koenigsegg himself explains that they make much lighter more track-focused cars that would do an even better job.

Ring Kuntstorp has all of the usual suspects topping its track record books. This tight circuit favors nimble cars that don’t rely on downforce for grip. The Koenigsegg Regera had to best cars like the McLaren Senna, BAC MONO, Caterham R500, and McLaren 600 LT to claim its title. All of these vehicles a heavily track-focused with stripped-down interiors so the Koenigsegg Regera’s success proves it's far more than just a hybrid grand tourer.