With an available TRX hardcore version, the Ram 1500 will surely answer the needs of many, many adventurers. Sure - it could get stuck here and there, but it will ultimately take you to your destination. But if you want an even more pronounced off-road appearance combined with “rugged luxury”, you’ll have to call the guys from Tuscany Motor Company.

What they did was a full transformation of the 2022 Ram 1500 into a beautiful yet aggressive-looking truck based on the Big Horn or Laramie trim levels. The so-called Ram Badlander takes its name from the Badlands area in South Dakota, which also inspired Ford for a Bronco model. The heavily modified 1500 truck comes with several upgrades over the standard vehicle, all having a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

Gallery: Ram Badlander by Tuscany Motor Company

19 Photos

Starting with the suspension, the Ram 1500 receives a full Fox Racing Shocks kit with 2.5-inch Performance Elite Series coilovers. The truck now sits six inches higher than the standard 1500 and rides on either 20- or 22-inch Badlander wheels wrapped with 37-inch BFGoodrich T/A KM3 tires. Of course, these modifications come with the necessary speedometer and tire sensor recalibrations.

On the inside, the custom-made Badlander leather seats are probably the highlight together with the full custom gauge kit. The same leather treatment can be seen on the door panels and there are power boards with rock guards and entry lights for easier access to the cabin. Tinted windows round off the interior changes.

The 5.7-liter V8 engine under the hood remains mostly unmodified, though Tuscany Motor Company installed a performance exhaust system. The HEMI unit makes 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, delivered to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF. Pricing for the Badlander depends on the truck used as a base for the build.