The 2021 Ford Bronco four-door did not score a Top Safety Pick award after crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The agency's evaluation found that the head restraints didn't provide adequate enough protection against whiplash, and the headlights didn't offer enough illumination on curves.

The Bronco scored Good in five of the six IIHS crash tests. However, it was only Acceptable for the head restraints because the test dummy's neck suffered moderate force in the rear-end crash.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco: First Drive

35 Photos

The SUV's standard and optional safety equipment received a Superior score for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention. Both systems scored Advanced for avoiding vehicle-to-vehicle collisions.

The Bronco is available with two headlight systems. However, both receive a Marginal score because the low beams don't illuminate enough of the road when going through curves.

The current requirements to score a Top Safety Pick award are getting a Good rating in the six crashworthiness evaluations. In addition, a vehicle must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns Advanced or Superior scores in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian checks. Headlights with a rating of Good or Acceptable must be available. To get the more prestigious Top Safety Pick+ award, the standard headlights have to get a Good or Acceptable rating.

Ford already offers the Bronco with a wide array of options and is adding even more next year. The Everglades package joins the lineup next summer. The info available so far tells us the extra equipment includes a snorkel, wider fender flares, upgraded off-road tires, and a Warn Industries winch on the front bumper.

The Bronco Raptor will join the range next year, too. It'll pack more power than the standard model and will look a lot meaner with massive fender flares. Based on spy shots so far, Ford will only sell the hotter model as a four-door.