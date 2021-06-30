The London Electric Vehicle Company is branching out beyond taxis and vans as the company has announced its first camper van. Deliveries are scheduled to begin later this year. The new electric LEVC e-Camper is based on the company’s VN5 van, using the same powertrain, which combines an electric motor with a gas-powered range extender.

LEVC claims the e-Camper offers the same range as the VN5, the powertrain providing 60 miles (98 kilometers) of pure-electric range. The gasoline engine extends that to 304 miles (489 km), though it doesn’t directly power the wheels. The electrified powertrain allows the camper to provide zero-emissions driving in places with limited charging infrastructure while being a bit more environmentally friendly.

Gallery: LEVC e-Camper

3 Photos

The unique powertrain is certainly a draw, but if LEVC forgot to pack the camping basics, then the zero-emissions setup doesn’t really matter. However, it doesn’t look like LEVC has forgotten anything. The camper can sleep up to four thanks to the pop-up roof, which incorporates a sleeping space for two. The second-row bench seat converts into the second double bed. Other features include an integrated electric kitchenette and a central folding table. It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles, but it’s a feature-packed offering for a camper van.

Deliveries begin in the fourth quarter of this year, and interested buyers can sign up with LEVC to learn more about the new model in the coming months. The LEVC e-Camper starts at £62,250/€73,000 ($86,000 at current exchange rates). The camper will support a range of proprietary racks for surfboards, bicycles, and other gear. Upgrade options include a wide choice of paint colors, colored bumpers, and alloy wheels. The LEVC is looking to capitalize on the growing trend of camper vans, and it appears to have a great product on its hands.