Nearly a year ago, then Elektron Innovativ introduced its electric supercar, the Elektron One, which boasted eye-watering 1,341 horsepower (1,000 kilowatts) from its zero-emission propulsion. It was supposed to debut in the metal at the Geneva Motor Show this year, but we all know that isn't happening.

Now called Elektron Motors, another concept from the German-based company has been previewed in an official release. Meet the Elektron Quasar – also an all-electric hypercar that makes way more than the first previewed model.

Gallery: Elektron Quasar

11 Photos

According to the Elektron, the Quasar hypercar is bound to produce a total system output of over 2,300 hp (1,715 kW), motivated by four electric motors, presumably one on each wheel. This will allow what the company calls Elektron Smart Torque Vectoring System (ESTV), which will probably come in handy at the track given the incredulous power produced. The whole electric powertrain will be pulling a projected total weight of 3,307 pounds (1,500 kilograms).

With those numbers, we're not entirely surprised that the Quasar is rated to sprint to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 1.65 seconds and has a limited top speed of 280 mph (450 km/h).

Of course, these numbers are just part of a press release, at least until Elektron Motors actually start producing the hypercar after its launch in 2023. Only 99 examples of the Quasar will be made, delivered to its buyers in the span of three years. The price? 2.2 million euros or around $2.6 million with the current exchange rates.

As for the Elektron One, Armağan Arabul, the CEO of the company, said that it's not canceled but rather postponed. Those who have been waiting for the official launch of the less powerful Elektron will have to wait eight more months after the Quasar's launch, so let's just say stay tuned if that pushes through.