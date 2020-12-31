The Aspark Owl was first introduced over three years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Development continued over the next two years before its official debut in late 2019, promising blistering acceleration and zero emissions, as the Japanese hypercar is all-electric. Earlier this week, the company announced that the car is now officially for sale in North America alongside announcing its new Osaka, Japan showroom is also now open to the public.

The news comes after the company completed an initial period of direct sales with its top retailers in Europe and North America earlier this month. New dealers will be added in Europe and the Middle East in the coming weeks. Aspark plans to build just 50 examples of the hypercar with 20 allocated for Europe and 20 for the Middle East and Asia, which would leave 10 for the North American market.

The company says the car will hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 1.72 seconds with a top speed of 249 mph (450 km). A sprint to 189 mph (300 kph) takes a claimed 10.6 seconds. Aspark uses a 64-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery that is said to offer a range of 280 miles (450 km). The four electric motors produce a combined 1,985 horsepower (1,475 kilowatts) and 1,475 pound-feet (2,000 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Owl is a shapely vehicle with dramatic curves and sharp creases. It also sits low to the ground at the height of just 38.97 inches (99 centimeters). Aspark used carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic to help keep the weight down and increase body rigidity. Underneath the stylish body is a carbon-fiber monocoque. Hydraulic dampers help give it put o 6.299 inches (160 millimeters) of ground clearance. The Owl has a starting price of €2.9 million ($3.56 million at current exchange rates).