The world is racing toward electric vehicles, but there are other alternative fuel sources out there like hydrogen. Various automakers have dipped a toe into exploring hydrogen power, with some continuing development even as the fuel source’s future feels uncertain. But that’s not stopping Ronn Motor Group from investing in the technology. Yesterday, the company announced it’d launch a new hydrogen-powered electric SUV called the Myst.

The name references a hydrogen vehicle’s byproduct – water vapor. The new SUV, set to launch in 2022, will ride on the company’s flexible Q-Series chassis that could underpin a fleet of different body styles, including delivery vehicles, with both hydrogen fuel cell and all-electric powertrains. Ronn says the new SUV will take styling cues from the Scorpion, the company’s “hydrogen enhanced” supercar that debuted over a decade ago as a concept.

Details about the Myst are scarce. Ronn says it’ll be engineered in the US “by a team of automotive industry experts.” Now, the design team is finalizing the SUV’s appearance before a public reveal at a later date. The chassis could spawn other models, like a crossover, sedan, and an MPV, each of which would feature a unique, though corporate styling.

Since its inception, it has grown into a multinational corporation with about 80 executives and engineers in the US and China. The company plans to launch a mid-duty Class 3-6 fuel cell truck in late 2021, which will be produced at one of Ronn’s joint ventures in China, where the company has a footprint. The Qingdao municipal government has pre-orders that could equal $200 million in sales, too.

Hydrogen isn’t a forgotten fuel source yet. Automakers like Honda and Toyota continue to invest in the development of the technology while Jaguar Land Rover recently announced it’d explore the propulsion technology. Electric cars are the likely future, but hydrogen could play a role in how we get around.