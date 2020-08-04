In February, we shared the story of Brian Murphy, a delivery driver who put more than one million miles on his 2007 Nissan Frontier pickup. Murphy spent nearly 13 hours a day on the road for 13 years in his rear-wheel-drive Frontier King Cab with a five-speed manual, and in that decade-plus, the truck only spent a bit of time in the shop. He replaced the timing chain at 700,000 miles (as a preventative measure), the clutch at 801,000 miles, and both the radiator and alternator at about 450,000 miles each.

Now, Murphy's 2007 Frontier is ready for retirement – and the hard-working truck is heading home. The 2007 Frontier will live out the rest of its life at Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, as a testament to the employees that work there. As for Brian, he's the owner of a brand-new 2020 Frontier SV King Cab 4x4 pickup.

Gallery: 2007 Nissan Frontier With 1 Million Miles

14 Photos

"Brian Murphy is the quintessential Frontier owner, so it's fitting that he will be driving one of the first 2020 Frontier pickups in America," said Craig Keeys, regional vice president, Nissan Midwest Region, Nissan North America. "Thank you, Brian, for illustrating the durability and reliability of the Frontier for more than 13 years and one million miles."

Granted, the 2020 Nissan Frontier may not look all that different on the outside from Brian’s truck, but it does get a brand-new engine and transmission. The fresh 3.8-liter V6 produces 310 horsepower (231 kilowatts) and returns up to 24 miles per gallon on the highway, which should help Murphy in his deliveries, and there's a new nine-speed automatic.

If you want a new Frontier, Nissan won't just give you one. The 2020 Nissan Frontier S King Cab 4x2 starts at $26,790 in the US, while the most expensive Frontier – the Pro-4X Crew Cab 4x4 – costs $37,490.