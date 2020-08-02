When it comes to exciting performance cars with presence, it’s hard to beat the team at Mercedes-AMG especially when it comes to their ultra-rare Black Series lineup of vehicle. Mercedes-AMG Black Series is reserved for the wildest creations the company dares to build and usually is accompanied by a massive price tag, sensational performance, and a towering rear wing worthy of an F1 car. Mercedes-AMG recently unveiled their wildest car yet, the AMG GT Black Series which sticks to the winning Black Series formula. This got us wondering, what would a Black Series version of the C63 Coupe look like? Luckily the team over at Carlifestyle was way ahead of us with this exciting rendering of a car Mercedes-AMG need to build.



The current Mercedes-AMG C63 S is the most extreme version of the C-Class based coupe and offers some seriously impressive performance figures. Powered by a hand-built 4.0-Liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 503 horsepower (375kW) and 516 lb-ft (699nm) of torque, the AMG C63 S can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 3.7 seconds and tear down the quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds at 122 mph. This impressive coupe also has one of the best stock exhaust notes of any car on the road and a sleek design that sets it apart from the competition.

When it comes to a Black Series version of the C63 we’d expect more power and less weight. Typically, Black Series cars feature copious use of carbon fiber and other exotic materials to shed superfluous pounds. In the latest AMG GT Black series, a flat-plane crank was used to increase top-end power and could see use in the top trim C63 but that is still to be determined. More aggressive aero makes an appearance on the render and an important part of the real car as the Black Series is meant to be the most track-capable version.

We can’t wait to see the real C63 Black Series, but until then, we have this exciting render to keep up occupied.