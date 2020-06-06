It appears that the Ford product news just keeps coming in this weekend as we finally stand to learn more about the recently announced 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. While we already knew that it was coming via some leaked documents in April, Ford has just recently announced the comeback of the Mach 1 moniker. It's pretty hard to believe that the last time Mustang and Mach 1 were found in the same model name was 16 years ago in the fourth-generation Mustang, and if we go back even further, the original Mach 1 debuting as a performance package in 1969.

Ford Authority has been on a roll these past few days, and they have the inside scoop on the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, revealing some impressive numbers. It has been confirmed that the Mustang Mach 1 will be powered by the familiar 5.0-liter Coyote V8, and that it will definitely be building on the performance chops of the Mustang Bullitt. Sources talking to Ford Authority have stated that Ford is looking at achieving 525 horsepower (391 kW) and 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque with the new Mach 1, well over the 480 horsepower (358 kW) and 420 pound-feet (569 Nm) that the Bullitt is capable of.

According to Ford Authority, this also ties in with the rumor that the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 is bowing out in 2020, as the supposed power figures place the Mustang Mach 1 as a replacement. It's still not known exactly how Ford is maximizing the Coyote V8 to produce the target numbers, but given the gradual increase in horsepower for the naturally aspirated engine over the years plus the potential for great power gains via aftermarket parts, it's not something that Ford will have a hard time doing.

For now, those are the targets; we'll learn more as we get closer to the reveal later this year. Heck, with the way things are going, don't you think a sub-500 horsepower Mustang might be a thing of the past?