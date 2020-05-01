There’s no denying the obvious. If you’ve been reading Motor1.com for the last few years, you know we love motorhomes. We’ve looked at brand new travel trailers and massive six-figure, 65-foot rigs, to amazing off-road overlanding conversions done by professional companies, and yes, micro campers that are small on space but big on personality. We could easily talk about #Vanlife and #RVlife for days.

That’s not what this feature is about. Not entirely, anyway.

Most die-hard gearheads are familiar with the phrase built not bought, and that’s the crux of this slideshow special. There’s nothing wrong with buying an awesome RV to embark on cross-country adventures. But we have a special place in our heart for individuals who build their own home-on-the-road. The ingenuity and creativity that goes into these projects never – and we mean never – ceases to amaze us.

Here’s a look back at some of the more impressive do-it-yourself campers we’ve had the pleasure of writing about over the past year. This isn’t a slideshow of big-budget projects crafted by rocket scientists, however – you’ll see everything from vans to buses, ambulances, fire trucks, and even a simple station wagon on this list. And all of them have a personal touch as proper DIY creations.

So go ahead, embrace your adventurous side. Perhaps this list will encourage you to build a cool life-off-the-grid project of your own.