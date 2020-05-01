The #vanlife movement is full of crazy, creative builds. Here are the best we've seen over the past year.
There’s no denying the obvious. If you’ve been reading Motor1.com for the last few years, you know we love motorhomes. We’ve looked at brand new travel trailers and massive six-figure, 65-foot rigs, to amazing off-road overlanding conversions done by professional companies, and yes, micro campers that are small on space but big on personality. We could easily talk about #Vanlife and #RVlife for days.
That’s not what this feature is about. Not entirely, anyway.
Most die-hard gearheads are familiar with the phrase built not bought, and that’s the crux of this slideshow special. There’s nothing wrong with buying an awesome RV to embark on cross-country adventures. But we have a special place in our heart for individuals who build their own home-on-the-road. The ingenuity and creativity that goes into these projects never – and we mean never – ceases to amaze us.
Here’s a look back at some of the more impressive do-it-yourself campers we’ve had the pleasure of writing about over the past year. This isn’t a slideshow of big-budget projects crafted by rocket scientists, however – you’ll see everything from vans to buses, ambulances, fire trucks, and even a simple station wagon on this list. And all of them have a personal touch as proper DIY creations.
So go ahead, embrace your adventurous side. Perhaps this list will encourage you to build a cool life-off-the-grid project of your own.