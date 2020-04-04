On the surface, the most modification that many automobile enthusiasts will go for is probably a new set of aftermarket wheels, suspension, and maybe an exhaust or intake change. It's simple, provides a little bit of opportunity for your taste to show without going over the top, and, most importantly, your vehicle will still most likely drive like it should; comfortably and safely. Sure, it could make more power and could handle better, but that's for more complicated and expensive builds that require a ton of planning and drastically changed driving dynamics.

Not anymore, however, as many performance shops and tuning companies are starting to make some amazing tailored products for specific vehicles, increasing their performance immensely, without sacrificing much of the daily drivability we all still want at the end of the day. That's where the guys over at Cicio Performance come in, and they specialize in a whole bunch of Porsches.

Gallery: 900-HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Hits 60 MPH In An Amazing 2.2 Seconds

7 Photos

What you see in the video above is their very own shop-developed Porsche 911 (991.2) Turbo S, sporting all the goodies that they've been working on for over a year now. The idea was to create the most efficient drop-in turbo kit for the 911 available on the market, and they've done a lot of secret stuff for the Cobb tuning software, turbos, intercooler, exhaust, clutch, and fuel system, all while retaining the stock 3.8-liter flat-six.

The result is a staggering 950 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, and it's all turn-key; just drive in with your Porsche 911, choose the Cicio 900 package, and drive away with a ten-second car at the drag strip and a low 2 second zero to 60 mile per hour time Porsche. Also, take note that this Cicio 900 package is the middle ground in terms of the kits they offer, and they also have some Porsches that hit close to 1,500 horses. Oh, and totally backed up by a warranty.