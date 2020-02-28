Believe it or not, the Dodge Grand Caravan was America’s best-selling minivan in 2019. While being more than 19 percent down in sales compared to 2018, the affordable family-hauler registered 122,648 deliveries, staying comfortably on top of its class and leaving behind the Honda Odyssey (99,113 sales), and Chrysler Pacifica (97,705 sales). Despite that, the ancient minivan is going out of production very soon.

In line with previous reports, FCA has just confirmed it will phase out production of the Dodge Caravan at the end of May. While that’s not hugely surprising given the model’s age (it was originally introduced for the 2008 model year), the decision means approximately 1,500 hourly employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario will be laid off.

Basically, the factory will move to "traditional two-shift operation" on June 29, as Automotive News reports. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is currently working to align volume with demand and promises to search for alternative ways to keep the employees contracted.

“We will make every effort to place indefinitely laid off hourly employees in open full-time positions as they become available based on seniority and will offer retirement packages to eligible employees."

Once the production of the Dodge Caravan is done, FCA will replace it with a more affordable version of the Chrysler Pacifica. It will wear the Voyager moniker and will take the place of an entry-level minivan with a starting price of $28,480, making it a full $6,510 cheaper than the most affordable Pacifica for the 2020 model year.