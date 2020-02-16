Manny Khoshbin has made a name for himself within the hypercar and supercar realm, and it's rightfully so. As the president and CEO of The Khoshbin Company, a real estate firm in California, he sure has a lot of unique vehicles in his stable.

Koenigsegg, Bugatti, McLaren, and Pagani – these are just a few among the brands you'll find in his garage. And they're not just regular exotic cars, a lot of them are adorned with Hermes details. His latest one was a Hermes-fied Chiron, but one of the most iconic was the Huayra Hermes Edition.

Obviously, Khoshbin is a preferred client of Pagani. So when the real estate mogul requested a Hermes-filled supercar, the company complied, and boy did they deliver. Now, with a glorious AMG-sourced twin-turbo V12 and Hermes details across the cabin, have you ever wondered how much does it cost to service one?

Fortunately, it's time for Khoshbin to have his Hermes Huayra to be serviced. As a Youtuber, Khoshbin uploaded the whole ordeal, which you can watch in the video on top of this page. Just in case you need to know how normal life is for the rich and famous.

Don't expect too much from the video, though. The cost given was just a ballpark and you might not get shocked at the figure. You can just jump straight to around the 6:30 mark to hear the numbers.

What do you think? Is it too much? Or just right? Do you think it's the same for the other hypercars Khoshbin owns? Let us know in the comments section below.