We’re inviting you to take a break from all the Tesla Cybertruck madness to have a look at a car that couldn’t be any more different. It’s the Alfa Romeo 4C, which although may be living on borrowed time, it still sparks the interest of tuners willing to spruce up the little Italian performance coupe. Pogea Racing is among those aftermarket specialists and has been known to modify the mid-engined two-seater. Now, it has a new car to reveal.

Part of the “Zeus” project limited to just 10 cars, this tricked-out coupe sits on custom 18-inch front and 19-inch wheels and has been bathed in carbon fiber hiding underneath what Pogea Racing calls the Petrol Volturi Pearl paint. There are some areas where the carbon fiber has been left exposed to create a greater visual impact. Thanks to the diet, the already lightweight car has shaved off a whopping 80 kilograms (176 pounds) and it now weighs as little 899 kg (1,982 lbs) with a full tank of gas.

The neon blue theme continues on the inside where the striking color is noticeable on the honeycomb pattern applied onto the seats and door cards. The stitching all over the cabin has a similar color, as do the bottom of the steering wheel and the dashboard on the passenger side.

The real magic takes place in the engine bay where the turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 1.75-liter displacement has been upgraded to produce 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 465 Newton-meters (343 pound-feet) of torque. The power bump represents a healthy increase of 113 hp (152 kW) and 115 Nm (85 lb-ft) over the standard model. It allows the modified 4C Coupe to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) from a standstill in only 3.4 seconds, do 62-124 mph (100-200 km/h) in 8.1 seconds and max out at an impressive 189 mph (304 km/h).

There’s just one issue – price. Pogea Racing wants €50,100, which works out to about $55,000 at current exchange rates. Bear in mind that’s just for the modifications as the price does not include the donor car. As expensive as it is, the tuner says it has already built and sold four of them, each featuring a personalized plate and individual serial number to denote the car’s exclusivity.

