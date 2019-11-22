Surrounded by iconic vehicles from Hollywood's Sci-Fi history such as Blade Runner and Back to the Future, Tesla unveiled its interpretation of a sci-fi-themed electric pickup this evening in Southern California, and it's called the Cybertruck. There's something very different about this machine versus all those others, however. This isn't science fiction – it's fact.

Gallery: Tesla Cybertruck Pickup Truck Debut

47 Photos

There's absolutely no mistaking this truck for anything else on the road. Its body is comprised of a steel alloy that Musk says is dent-resistant, scratch-resistant, and per a demo onsite at the reveal, sledgehammer proof as well. In fact, he also says the Cybertruck is bulletproof to 9mm shells, and the glass is also said to be strong, though not quite as strong as Musk apparently hoped, as the Cybertruck's glass did shatter rather spectacularly on stage.

So yeah, the body is pretty strong, but what about stats? Musk tossed some serious numbers out for the bonkers pickup, not the least of which being 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds for the highest-performance all-wheel-drive model. That machine will also turn a quarter-mile in 10.8 seconds, and it's said to "corner like it's on rails." In its most efficient trim (Tesla will offer three versions) it can exceed 500 miles on a single charge.

At first glance, that might seem rather impossible, but the Cybertruck rides on an adaptive air suspension setup that can give the truck as much as 16 inches of ground clearance, or lower it down on the fly for on-road use. The suspension can also be used in a load mode to hunker down just at the rear, allowing for toys like Tesla's nifty ATV (which also made its unsuspecting debut at the event) much easier.

So okay, it sounds pretty shocking performance-wise, and it certainly looks crazy, but can it perform as an actual truck? The Cybertruck comes with an industry-standard 6.5-foot bed with a 3,500-pound cargo capacity, and it's available with either a single-motor / rear-wheel-drive setup, a dual-motor / all-wheel-drive setup, or a tri-motor / all-wheel-drive arrangement. For off-roading, it features a 35-degree approach angle, 28-degree departure angle, and it can tow up to 14,000 pounds. And since this is an electric truck with an air suspension, power outlets and air lines for power tools are part of the package.

Crazy wedge body notwithstanding, the stats all sound pretty darned good but then you get to price. The Cybertruck will start at $39,900 for a single-motor RWD model with 250-plus miles of range and a 0-60 time of 6.5 seconds. However, the insane tri-motor range-topping model starts at $69,900. Mind you, that's a truck with hypercar acceleration, a 14,000-pound tow rating, and an electric range of over 500 miles.

Yeah, the windows might break if you throw metal balls at them, and the body really does look like something from Blade Runner, but it's hard to deny the shock value and sheer capability proposed by this machine. When don't yet know exactly when it will hit dealerships, but Musk says preorders are being taken now.