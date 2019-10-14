A $103K starting price looks good, but includes smaller battery, less power.
Porsche hasn't wasted any time. Less than six weeks after the debut of the Porsche Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, the German automaker is expanding its family of all-electric sedans and sticking to its tried and true nomenclature. Meet the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.
The new, most affordable Taycan follows the trail blazed by the Turbo and Turbo S, featuring twin electric motors, a two-speed transmission in back, and an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows impressively quick recharging speeds. Every 4S comes standard with a 79.2-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, although Porsche will offer the Turbo and Turbo S' 93.4-kWh pack as an option called the Performance Battery Plus. The base battery works alongside twin electric motors producing 522 horsepower, while the larger pack comes with 563 hp.
Regardless of which battery you choose, the Taycan 4S will offer a 155-mile-per-hour top speed and can hit 60 mph in “as little as” 3.8 seconds. For reference, the base Tesla Model S Long Range also tops out at 155 and can hit 60 in 3.7 seconds. Considering Porsche's tendency to offer conservative performance, we wouldn't put a lot of stock in the Model S' small advantage.
Where the Tesla will probably best the Taycan, though, is in terms of range. Porsche hasn't issued range estimates, saying that the EPA figures will be available before the 4S arrives in dealers, but the Model S Long Range will do 370 miles on a full charge. The newest Taycan, especially with the Performance Battery Plus, should pack more range than the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, but we'd be surprised if it could cover 280 miles on a full charge. For reference, we estimated following its debut that the Taycan Turbo will return anywhere from 212 to 250 miles on the EPA cycle.
The Tesla also comes with a price advantage, although the difference here is far easier to swallow than it was when the $153,000 Turbo and $187,000 Turbo S debuted. The base Taycan 4S starts at $103,800, with the Performance Battery Plus carrying a $6,580 premium. The Model S Long Range starts at $79,990, while the Model S Performance goes for $99,990.
What you'll get for the extra price, of course, should be a sublime, well-rounded driving experience. Porsche hasn't detailed which performance options will be available on the 4S (aside from saying it will retain a three-chamber air suspension with adaptive dampers), but if its gas-powered cars are any indication, the new base Taycan will likely be available with the same suite of high-performance suspension tech as the Turbo and Turbo S, for customers willing to spend the money.
The Taycan 4S will continue to offer impressive charge speeds, with its 800-volt architecture allowing a 270-kilowatt charge rate with the Performance Battery Plus and a 225-kw rate as standard. Porsche hasn't said how quickly the standard battery can recharge, but the optional setup can still go from five to 80 percent in just 22.5 minutes. The entry level Taycan will come with three years of free charging (up to 30 minutes per session) at Electrify America chargers.
The 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S will hit dealers in spring 2020. We're expecting to see it in person, though, at November's Los Angeles Auto Show.
New model retains Taycan styling and features at a reduced price
Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche It was only in September that the new electric sports car from Porsche celebrated its high-profile premier on three continents simultaneously. Now, the company is presenting the third version of the sport sedan—the Taycan 4S.
The new model is available with two battery sizes; the standard Performance Battery delivers up to 522 hp (390 kW) and the optional Performance Battery Plus, up to 563 hp (420 kW). Following the Taycan Turbo S and the Taycan Turbo, the Taycan 4S is therefore the new model in the series. The single-layer Performance Battery with a total capacity of 79.2 kWh comes as standard. The two-layer Performance Battery Plus from the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo with a capacity of 93.4 kWh is available as an option.
In both variants, the Taycan 4S accelerates from a standing start to 60 mph in as little as 3.8 seconds. The top track speed is 155 mph in both cases.
The US EPA range estimates will be available before point of sale.
Innovative powertrain and dynamic performance
Breathtaking acceleration and tractive power typical of sports cars as well as outstanding continuously available performance – the new Taycan 4S draws on the strengths of the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. The rotor of the permanently excited
synchronous motor on the rear axle has a length of 130 millimeters, 80 millimeters shorter than the rotor on the Taycan Turbo S and Taycan Turbo resulting in more compact packaging and reduced weight. The pulse-controlled inverter used on the front axle in the Taycan 4S operates with up to 300 amps, and the inverter on the rear axle with up to 600 amps, further connecting it to the Taycan Turbo.
With two permanently excited synchronous motors on the front and rear axles—in other words all-wheel drive—as well as a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, the drive architecture comprises the same main technical highlights as the rest of the Taycan family. The same also applies to the intelligent charging management and exemplary aerodynamics. With a cd value from 0.22, the aerodynamics make a significant contribution to reducing energy consumption. The innovative exterior design with Porsche DNA is also typical for the Taycan, as is the unique interior design with its upright dash and sloping center console.
Centrally networked chassis systems
Porsche uses a centrally networked control system for the Taycan chassis. The integrated Porsche 4D Chassis Control analyzes and synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. As standard, the Taycan 4S features adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology including electronic damper control PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management).
The Taycan 4S has six-piston fixed-calipers in red on the front axle and four-piston calipers in red on the rear axle, with internally vented cast iron brake rotors. The brake
rotor diameters are 360 millimeters for the front wheels and 358 millimeters on the rear wheels. Regenerative braking performance remains high: maximum regenerative force is 0.39 g, with recuperation of up to 265 kWh.
Charging
Taycan drivers in the U.S. can stay charged up thanks to a three-pronged infrastructure strategy: free 30-minute charging sessions for three years at Electrify America sites nationwide, DC fast chargers at Porsche dealerships, and home charging to start every day with a charged battery. In the U.S., Porsche customers can go to www.amazon.com/porschecharging for convenient installation of a 240V home charging plug or charging device. Answer a few simple questions for a price quote, then schedule a vetted and licensed electrician online.
When plugged into an 800-volt high-speed DC charging station, the maximum charging capacity (peak) is 225 kW for the Performance Battery or 270 kW for the Performance Battery Plus. With either battery, and under ideal circumstances, charging from 5% to 80% state of charge can occur in as little as 22.5 minutes. Standard 400-volt high speed DC charging occurs at 50 kW, and an optional Booster increases the charge speed to 150 kW. AC charging can be done at any J1772 compatible charging station or at home, with the included charger.
Porsche DNA
Distinguishing features of the Taycan 4S compared with the Turbo and Turbo S include the aerodynamically optimized 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels and brake calipers
painted in red, typical of Porsche’s two-door sports cars. The front fascia with new
geometry, side skirts and rear diffuser in black ensure further visual differentiation. LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) are equipped as standard.
Unique interior design with a wide display band
With the Taycan, Porsche offers an entirely leather-free interior for the first time. Interiors made from innovative recycled materials underscore the sustainable concept of the electric sports car.
As standard, the Taycan 4S comes with a partial leather interior as well as front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment and driver memory. Other standard equipment includes comfort access keyless entry and ambient interior lighting.
The Taycan 4S can be ordered immediately and is scheduled to arrive in US dealer-ships in spring 2020. Prices in the US start at $103,800 for the Taycan 4S with the Performance Battery, and $110,380 for the Taycan 4S equipped with the Performance Battery Plus. The Taycan Turbo starts at $150,900, and the Taycan Turbo S starts at $185,000, all excluding $1,350 for processing, delivery and handling.