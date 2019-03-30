Only 4,190 will be built, and you can only order it on April 4.
FCA has finally let loose with the final round of information on the Jeep Gladiator before the hotly anticipated truck goes on sale. Amidst all the pricing news comes a surprise reveal in the form of this special Launch Edition model, and you can only order it on April 4 – the day the automaker is calling Jeep 4x4 Day. April 4, 4/4, 4x4 ... get it? Actually, that’s pretty clever on Jeep’s part.
What’s also clever is the way people can order it. If you want to get your hands on a Launch Edition Gladiator, Jeep has a website called the Jeep Gladiator concierge online site (linked here, and at the end of the article as well). Load up the website, enter your information, and a person from Jeep Gladiator concierge will contact you that day to complete the process, including connecting you with a dealership that will take your deposit and finalize the finer points.
It’s exclusively an online deal, though we suspect folks who visit a Jeep dealer on April 4 would find all kinds of sales reps with computers fired up and ready. As an extra incentive to nab a Launch Edition Gladiator, everyone who pre-orders has a chance to win $100,000, with the hook being you can take a whole year off to go do Jeep things.
With the ordering process out of the way, what exactly do you get in a Launch Edition Gladiator? In short, it’s a fully-loaded Rubicon model fitted with special wheels, interior trim, and badging. Specifically, the Launch Edition rides on 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels shod with 33-inch all-terrain rubber. Inside, you’ll find a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster with a silver finish and black leather seats with red stitching. The requisite badge resides on the tailgate, cast in aluminum and identifying the Gladiator as one of 4,190 Launch Edition models built. If you’re wondering where that number came from, it’s an ode to the Gladiator’s Ohio manufacturing plant, which is part of the state’s 419 area code.
It all sounds pretty snazzy, but being one of the first Jeep Gladiator buyers won’t come cheap. The Launch Edition is priced at $60,815 – over $17,000 more than a similarly equipped Rubicon and nearly double the price of the entry-level Sport.
Source: Jeep
2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edition Available for One Day Only Pre-Orders – on Jeep 4x4 Day
Buyers can win ultimate freedom: One-year’s salary to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle and all the activities that the Jeep Gladiator enables
All-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator Launch Edition: Fully loaded Rubicon model with unique badging, wheels, and interior accents
Concierge pre-order experience – select Gladiator Launch Edition, estimate trade-in, and connect with a dealer – via the dedicated online Gladiator concierge site
Gladiator Launch Edition limited to 4,190 vehicles in U.S.; production numbers chosen as a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where the truck is built
One-day pre-order opportunity: Gladiator Launch Edition available for pre-order only on Jeep 4x4 Day – April 4th – on Jeep.com
Gladiator Launch Edition buyers will then be exclusively eligible to enter Jeep’s “Find Your Freedom” contest where they can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, giving them the chance to take time off to pursue their own adventures
The all-new 2020 Jeep® Gladiator – the most off-road capable midsize truck ever – has been highly anticipated since its reveal last November at the Los Angeles auto show. To celebrate its arrival into Jeep showrooms this spring, a limited-run Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be made available to customers who take advantage of a special one-day-only online pre-order opportunity. The unique Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will only be offered for pre-order on Jeep 4x4 Day – April 4th – at Jeep.com. The pre-order process – including selecting a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition, estimating trade-in and connecting with dealer – can be completed online, and through the dedicated Jeep Gladiator Concierge.
The all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition will come with unique wheels and interior accents, as well as a “One of 4,190” forged aluminum tailgate badge. The number is a tribute to Toledo, Ohio – and its 419 area code – where both Gladiator and the Jeep Wrangler are proudly assembled.
Gladiator Launch Edition will be limited to 4,190 units in the U.S.
Additionally, consumers who pre-order a Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition model will be exclusively eligible to enter the “Find Your Freedom” contest, where they will have the opportunity to win what Gladiator offers: Jeep Freedom. More specifically, they can win one-year’s salary of $100,000, so they can take the time off to enjoy the Jeep lifestyle of pursuing any outdoor adventure. To enter, they will submit their personal “Gladiator” video to be judged by the Jeep brand and wounded warrior and U.S. Army veteran Noah Galloway, who will choose the winner.
“The anticipation for the all-new Jeep Gladiator has been tremendous, and to mark the introduction of the first Jeep pickup truck in nearly 30 years, we are offering a distinctive model, a convenient online ordering experience, and the opportunity for a very special prize,” said Tim Kuniskis – Head of Jeep Brand – North America. “Jeep Gladiator enables the one-of-a-kind Jeep lifestyle. But to enjoy that lifestyle you need time. So we’re offering that, in the form of one-year’s salary, to the winner, so he or she can truly enjoy the outdoors, pursuing any adventure in their all-new Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition.”
Customers will have the chance to reserve their Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition through an entirely
unique online retailing experience. They will be able to go to the designated Jeep Gladiator concierge online site (https://www.jeep.com/gladiator/launch-edition.html) to enter their contact information and be contacted the same day by the Jeep Gladiator concierge to assist in completing their purchase.
The concierge will pair the customer to a dealer of their choosing to submit their deposit, then finalize the sale and ultimately take delivery.
Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms this spring.
All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition
Joining the Gladiator lineup for a limited run, the Launch Edition features a unique forged aluminum tailgate badge, 17-inch Mid Gloss Black aluminum wheels, 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain tires, a wrapped instrument panel mid-bolster painted in Monaco silver, and black leather seats with red accent stitching.
Available in Black, Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red, and Granite Crystal Metallic the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a body-color hard top and fender flares. Standard features include LED head and tail lights, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, a 9-speaker Alpine premium sound system, keyless entry, Forward Facing TrailCam camera, Blind-Spot and Cross-Path Detection, ParkSense® Rear Park-Assist System, Advanced Brake Assist, Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Trail Rail Cargo Management System, spray-In bedliner and Trailer Tow. Gladiator Rubicon models are capable of towing 7,650 lbs.
The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft. of torque, and a six-speed manual transmission or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission.
All-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator
The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator - the most off-road capable midsize truck ever - builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility and best-in-class towing and 4x4 payload.
Available with three different powertrain combinations and equipped with a versatile cargo box,
Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving
experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features such as Blind Spot Monitoring and Rear Crosspath Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control and Forward Collision Warning Plus+ further Gladiator’s appeal.
All Gladiator models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Gladiator Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear heavy-duty Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, segment-exclusive electronic sway bar disconnect, cab and bed rock rails and standard 33-inch Falken Wildpeak All-Terrain off-road tires.